President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
    Obama: Syrians' blood on Assad's hands

President Barack Obama stated that the responsibility for the brutal crimes committed in Aleppo lies solely in the hands of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies.
