Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    North Carolina GOP power grab limits governor

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

North Carolina GOP power grab limits governor

North Carolina Republicans narrowly lost the state's governor's race and now they're attempting to strip away the Democratic winner Roy Cooper's authority and influence.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

North Carolina GOP power grab limits governor

The Lead

North Carolina Republicans narrowly lost the state's governor's race and now they're attempting to strip away the Democratic winner Roy Cooper's authority and influence.
Source: CNN