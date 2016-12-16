Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former Democratic US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks to staff and supporters at the New Yorker hotel after her defeat in the presidential election November 9, 2016 in New York. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Former Democratic US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks to staff and supporters at the New Yorker hotel after her defeat in the presidential election November 9, 2016 in New York. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton blames hacks on Putin grudge

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton blames hacks on Putin grudge

Hillary Clinton claims that hacks conducted by the Russians during the presidential election were the result of a grudge Russian President Vladimir Putin had against her.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Clinton blames hacks on Putin grudge

Newsroom

Hillary Clinton claims that hacks conducted by the Russians during the presidential election were the result of a grudge Russian President Vladimir Putin had against her.
Source: CNN