Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

obama calls doctor press conference
obama calls doctor press conference

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama calls for doctor during press conference

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama calls for doctor during press conference

President Barack Obama halted his year-end press conference to summon a doctor when a member of the press experienced a medical issue.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama calls for doctor during press conference

Newsroom

President Barack Obama halted his year-end press conference to summon a doctor when a member of the press experienced a medical issue.
Source: CNN