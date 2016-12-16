Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama's final press conference of 2016

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama's final press conference of 2016

President Barack Obama faced questions about the war in Syria, the investigation to determine if Russia hacked the DNC, and Hillary Clinton's emails during his final press conference of 2016.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama's final press conference of 2016

President Barack Obama faced questions about the war in Syria, the investigation to determine if Russia hacked the DNC, and Hillary Clinton's emails during his final press conference of 2016.
Source: CNN