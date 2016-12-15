Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Kingston asked about sanctions while in Russia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kingston asked about sanctions while in Russia

Rep. Jack Kingston, a Donald Trump supporter, talks to CNN's Jake Tapper about his recent trip to Moscow and the future of sanctions on Russia under a Trump administration.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Kingston asked about sanctions while in Russia

The Lead

Rep. Jack Kingston, a Donald Trump supporter, talks to CNN's Jake Tapper about his recent trip to Moscow and the future of sanctions on Russia under a Trump administration.
Source: CNN