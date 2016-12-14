Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Democratic Sen. Barbara Mikulski speaks during a ceremony commemorating the bicentennial of the writing of The Star-Spangled Banner at Fort McHenry National Historic Park on September 13, 2014, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Democratic Sen. Barbara Mikulski speaks during a ceremony commemorating the bicentennial of the writing of The Star-Spangled Banner at Fort McHenry National Historic Park on September 13, 2014, in Baltimore, Maryland.

    JUST WATCHED

    Mikulski retires after 3 decades in Senate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mikulski retires after 3 decades in Senate

Sen. Barbara Mikulski, the longest-serving woman in the history of Congress, is leaving the Senate after 30 years.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Mikulski retires after 3 decades in Senate

New Day

Sen. Barbara Mikulski, the longest-serving woman in the history of Congress, is leaving the Senate after 30 years.
Source: CNN