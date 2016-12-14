Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Gail and her husband LT. COL. Kato Martinez
Gail and her husband LT. COL. Kato Martinez

    JUST WATCHED

    Remembering Gail Martinez

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Remembering Gail Martinez

Gail Martinez died on March 22, 2016 after a suicide bomber came into the Brussels Airport. Her husband and daughter sat down with CNN to tell her story.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Remembering Gail Martinez

Gail Martinez died on March 22, 2016 after a suicide bomber came into the Brussels Airport. Her husband and daughter sat down with CNN to tell her story.
Source: CNN