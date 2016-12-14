Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The wreckage of a US Marine MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft is seen off the coast of Nago, Japan's southern island of Okinawa on December 14, 2016, after it crash landed in shallow waters late December 13. Five crew members aboard the MV-22 Osprey were injured December 13 as the tilt-rotor aircraft suffered a "mishap" and landed in shallow water, the Pentagon said. / AFP / JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / Japan OUT (Photo credit should read JIJI PRESS/AFP/Getty Images)
The wreckage of a US Marine MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft is seen off the coast of Nago, Japan's southern island of Okinawa on December 14, 2016, after it crash landed in shallow waters late December 13. Five crew members aboard the MV-22 Osprey were injured December 13 as the tilt-rotor aircraft suffered a "mishap" and landed in shallow water, the Pentagon said. / AFP / JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / Japan OUT (Photo credit should read JIJI PRESS/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    US Osprey crashes into ocean off Okinawa

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

US Osprey crashes into ocean off Okinawa

A US MV-22 Osprey aircraft crash-landed near Okinawa while conducting aerial refueling operations.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

US Osprey crashes into ocean off Okinawa

A US MV-22 Osprey aircraft crash-landed near Okinawa while conducting aerial refueling operations.
Source: CNN