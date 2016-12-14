Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Burwell: Obamacare repeal would be 'chaos'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Burwell: Obamacare repeal would be 'chaos'

In an interview with MJ Lee, Health and Human Services Secretary Burwell explains potential consequences of repealing the Affordable Care Act.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Burwell: Obamacare repeal would be 'chaos'

In an interview with MJ Lee, Health and Human Services Secretary Burwell explains potential consequences of repealing the Affordable Care Act.
Source: CNN