Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Crowd boos as Trump praises Paul Ryan

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Crowd boos as Trump praises Paul Ryan

President-elect Donald Trump praises Rep. Paul Ryan on the House Speaker's home turf at a stop on his "thank you" tour in West Allis, Wisconsin.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Crowd boos as Trump praises Paul Ryan

President-elect Donald Trump praises Rep. Paul Ryan on the House Speaker's home turf at a stop on his "thank you" tour in West Allis, Wisconsin.
Source: CNN