Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Corker: Senate will get to the bottom of hack

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Corker: Senate will get to the bottom of hack

Sen. Bob Corker tells CNN's Jake Tapper about the Senate's plan to hold hearings on Russia's involvement in the 2016 election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Corker: Senate will get to the bottom of hack

The Lead

Sen. Bob Corker tells CNN's Jake Tapper about the Senate's plan to hold hearings on Russia's involvement in the 2016 election.
Source: CNN