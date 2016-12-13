Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump Cabinet
Donald Trump Cabinet

    JUST WATCHED

    ex-NFLer on Trump Cabinet: It's not about color

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

ex-NFLer on Trump Cabinet: It's not about color

When asked about the lack of diversity in President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet, NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown said it's not about black and white, but rather who can do good for others.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

ex-NFLer on Trump Cabinet: It's not about color

Newsroom

When asked about the lack of diversity in President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet, NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown said it's not about black and white, but rather who can do good for others.
Source: CNN