Ivanka Trump delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
    Ivanka Trump merchandise made in China

Ivanka Trump is coming under new scrutiny for some of her business practices. CNN's Drew Griffin has more.
Source: CNN

