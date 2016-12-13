Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A letter written by Dylan Roof to his mom, part of exhibits released via the Federal court as part of his trial.
A letter written by Dylan Roof to his mom, part of exhibits released via the Federal court as part of his trial.

    JUST WATCHED

    Dylann Roof confesses in tape, letter

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dylann Roof confesses in tape, letter

Dylann Roof wasted no time confessing to the massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, according to an FBI video shown at his murder trial in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Dylann Roof confesses in tape, letter

Dylann Roof wasted no time confessing to the massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, according to an FBI video shown at his murder trial in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source: CNN