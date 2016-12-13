Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Rick Perry in 60 seconds
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Rick Perry in 60 seconds
The former Texas governor was once a Democrat and did a stint on a popular TV dance competition.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump's administration (15 Videos)
Rick Perry in 60 seconds
Rex Tillerson in 60 seconds
Trump: Rex Tillerson is a 'world-class player'
A look at past presidential transitions
Elaine Chao in 60 seconds
Trump picks former WWE CEO for Cabinet spot
Donald Trump picks Oklahoma AG to lead EPA
Trump's national security team takes shape
Who is James Mattis?
Michael Flynn in 60 seconds
Jeff Sessions in 60 seconds
Ben Carson in 60 seconds
Who is Trump's education secretary pick?
Steve Mnuchin in 90 seconds
ex-NFLer on Trump Cabinet: It's not about color
See More
Rick Perry in 60 seconds
The former Texas governor was once a Democrat and did a stint on a popular TV dance competition.
Source: CNN