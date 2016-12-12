Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

josh earnest
josh earnest

    JUST WATCHED

    White House suggests hacks helped Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House suggests hacks helped Trump

The White House has strongly suggested that Donald Trump was the beneficiary of Russian meddling in the US election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

White House suggests hacks helped Trump

Wolf

The White House has strongly suggested that Donald Trump was the beneficiary of Russian meddling in the US election.
Source: CNN