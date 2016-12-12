Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

mcconnell
mcconnell

    JUST WATCHED

    McConnell backs Russian hacking investigation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

McConnell backs Russian hacking investigation

Sen. Mitch McConnell has stated that he supports an investigation into the findings that Russian hackers attempted to influence the election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

McConnell backs Russian hacking investigation

Newsroom

Sen. Mitch McConnell has stated that he supports an investigation into the findings that Russian hackers attempted to influence the election.
Source: CNN