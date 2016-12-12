Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
McCain voices concerns about Rex Tillerson
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
McCain voices concerns about Rex Tillerson
In an interview with CNN's
Jake Tapper
, Sen. John McCain spoke about Donald Trump's top choice for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, and Tillerson's ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
McCain voices concerns about Rex Tillerson
Trump says this fighter jet is too expensive
On the road with Dolly Parton
The Ford Mustang for 2-year-olds
Holiday Gift Guide: stocking stuffers
Don't get duped by these online shopping scams
Why banks are looking to spy movies for answers
Apple set up a smart home to demo Home app
Adele was discovered on Myspace
Trump's Labor pick approves this ad
What is a DDOS attack?
Ripping apart the Microsoft Surface Studio
I'm a gay priest
Steve Mnuchin in 60 seconds
Will Trump's plan quell concerns?
Holiday Gift Guide: Wireless headphones
See More
McCain voices concerns about Rex Tillerson
The Lead
In an interview with CNN's
Jake Tapper
, Sen. John McCain spoke about Donald Trump's top choice for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, and Tillerson's ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Source: CNN