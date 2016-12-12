Breaking News

    Joe Walsh: Trump 'acting like a third grader'

Former congressman Joe Walsh, who is a Trump supporter, says the President-elect's response to intelligence regarding Russian hacking is "almost treasonous."
Source: CNN

