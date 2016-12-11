Breaking News

louisiana gop kennedy senate win sot _00000000
louisiana gop kennedy senate win sot _00000000

    LA Senate win gives GOP 52 seats

LA Senate win gives GOP 52 seats

CNN projects Republican John Kennedy has won Saturday's US Senate runoff election in Louisiana.
Source: WBRZ

