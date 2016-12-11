Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

chuck schumer cybersecurity sot_00000209
chuck schumer cybersecurity sot_00000209

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Schumer: Cybersecurity a bipartisan issue

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Schumer: Cybersecurity a bipartisan issue

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says Congress will work together to stop the "grave threats that cyberattacks conducted by foreign governments" pose to national security.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Sen. Schumer: Cybersecurity a bipartisan issue

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says Congress will work together to stop the "grave threats that cyberattacks conducted by foreign governments" pose to national security.
Source: CNN