Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump on 'lock her up': 'Now we don't care'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump on 'lock her up': 'Now we don't care'
President-elect Donald Trump now says he doesn't care about prosecuting Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, after attendees at his rally chanted "lock her up."
Source: CNN
President-Elect Donald Trump (21 Videos)
Trump on 'lock her up': 'Now we don't care'
Donald Trump's controversial 'Apprentice' role
Giuliani withdraws Trump cabinet candidacy
Andrew Puzder surrounded by controversy
Trump's generals forged ties in battle
NAACP president says Trump team reached out
Donald Trump questions early voting
Donald Trump broke a 144-year streak in this town
Man stages 'read-in' protest at Trump Tower
Conway defends Trump's reality show role
Takei tees off on Trump's Muslim registry
Trump: I love getting Obama's ideas
Trump's message to Ohio stabbing victims
Carrier employee: We feel lied to
Trump wants to cancel Air Force One order
Elector: I won't vote for Trump
Trump talks about his Twitter habits
Donald Trump pressured to drop Flynn
Union leader: Trump lied
Mike Pence comments on Trump's Boeing tweet
Trump slams CIA over Russia
See More
Trump on 'lock her up': 'Now we don't care'
New Day
President-elect Donald Trump now says he doesn't care about prosecuting Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, after attendees at his rally chanted "lock her up."
Source: CNN