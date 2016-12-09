She was attacked by Donald Trump on Twitter

Breaking News

Lauren Batchelder was on the receiving end of a Twitter attack by Donald Trump after challenging his views on women. Batchelder talks to CNN's Brooke Baldwin about her experience.
Source: CNN

