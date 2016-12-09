Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump reality show Apprentice role newday_00000000
Donald Trump reality show Apprentice role newday_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Conway defends Trump's reality show role

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Conway defends Trump's reality show role

President-elect Donald Trump will remain as an executive producer on NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" while serving as President of the United States.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Conway defends Trump's reality show role

New Day

President-elect Donald Trump will remain as an executive producer on NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" while serving as President of the United States.
Source: CNN