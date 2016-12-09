Breaking News

Vice President Joe Biden expresses his disappointmetn in the campaign.
    Biden: 'I feel embarrassed' by campaign

Vice President Joe Biden expresses his disappointment in the presidential campaign, stating that he's "embarrassed by the nature in which the campaign was conducted."
Source: CNN

