Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sen. Kaine: Gen. Flynn doesn't have judgment
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sen. Kaine: Gen. Flynn doesn't have judgment
Democratic Senator Tim Kaine tells CNN's
Manu Raju
that he believes Gen. Michael Flynn does not have the judgment for the job of national security adviser.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Sen. Kaine: Gen. Flynn doesn't have judgment
Why banks are looking to spy movies for answers
Apple set up a smart home to demo Home app
Adele was discovered on Myspace
Trump's Labor pick approves this ad
What is a DDOS attack?
Ripping apart the Microsoft Surface Studio
I'm a gay priest
Steve Mnuchin in 60 seconds
Will Trump's plan quell concerns?
Holiday Gift Guide: Wireless headphones
Tom Price in 60 seconds
Wilbur Ross in 75 seconds
Steve Mnuchin in 90 seconds
How mall Santas are made
Delta bans unruly Trump supporter for life
See More
Sen. Kaine: Gen. Flynn doesn't have judgment
Newsroom
Democratic Senator Tim Kaine tells CNN's
Manu Raju
that he believes Gen. Michael Flynn does not have the judgment for the job of national security adviser.
Source: CNN