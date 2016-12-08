Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Does racism fuel Obama opposition?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Does racism fuel Obama opposition?
Former members of President Obama's staff says his race played a role in the way he was treated by the opposition, while Obama stopped short of saying there was widespread racism toward him.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Does racism fuel Obama opposition?
Why banks are looking to spy movies for answers
Apple set up a smart home to demo Home app
Adele was discovered on Myspace
Trump's Labor pick approves this ad
What is a DDOS attack?
Ripping apart the Microsoft Surface Studio
I'm a gay priest
Steve Mnuchin in 60 seconds
Will Trump's plan quell concerns?
Holiday Gift Guide: Wireless headphones
Tom Price in 60 seconds
Wilbur Ross in 75 seconds
Steve Mnuchin in 90 seconds
How mall Santas are made
Delta bans unruly Trump supporter for life
See More
Does racism fuel Obama opposition?
Former members of President Obama's staff says his race played a role in the way he was treated by the opposition, while Obama stopped short of saying there was widespread racism toward him.
Source: CNN