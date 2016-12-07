Trump taps Gen. John Kelly to lead DHS

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly to lead the Department of Homeland Security. CNN Military Analyst Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling talks to CNN's Ana Cabrera about the latest military leader to join the Trump administration.
