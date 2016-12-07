Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I love getting Obama's ideas

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: I love getting Obama's ideas

President-elect Donald Trump on the "Today" show told viewers that he seeks President Obama's recommendations during his hiring process.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: I love getting Obama's ideas

Newsroom

President-elect Donald Trump on the "Today" show told viewers that he seeks President Obama's recommendations during his hiring process.
Source: CNN