Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Governor John Kasich speaks to guests at a rally on April 7, 2016 in New York City.
Governor John Kasich speaks to guests at a rally on April 7, 2016 in New York City.

    JUST WATCHED

    Abortion bill awaits Gov. Kasich's signature

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Abortion bill awaits Gov. Kasich's signature

Gov. John Kasich has yet to sign a controversial bill that would ban abortions after a fetus' first heart beat, which usually occurs about six weeks into a pregnancy.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Abortion bill awaits Gov. Kasich's signature

New Day

Gov. John Kasich has yet to sign a controversial bill that would ban abortions after a fetus' first heart beat, which usually occurs about six weeks into a pregnancy.
Source: CNN