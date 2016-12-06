Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

obama personal identity race zakaria_00002403
obama personal identity race zakaria_00002403

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: Concept of race isn't genetic

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: Concept of race isn't genetic

President Obama discusses his identity and the concept of race in America with CNN's Fareed Zakaria.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama: Concept of race isn't genetic

President Obama discusses his identity and the concept of race in America with CNN's Fareed Zakaria.
Source: CNN