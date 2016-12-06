Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Obama Tampa Fl
Obama Tampa Fl

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama gives final national security address

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama gives final national security address

President Obama gave a summation of his national security record during a speech in Tampa, Florida, touching on maintaining a ban on torture and closing the naval prison at Guantanamo Bay.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama gives final national security address

The Lead

President Obama gave a summation of his national security record during a speech in Tampa, Florida, touching on maintaining a ban on torture and closing the naval prison at Guantanamo Bay.
Source: CNN