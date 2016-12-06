Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence speaks before Donald Trump at a rally on October 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence speaks before Donald Trump at a rally on October 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

    JUST WATCHED

    Mike Pence comments on Trump's Boeing tweet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mike Pence comments on Trump's Boeing tweet

Vice President-elect Mike Pence tells CNN's Jake Tapper that President-elect Donald Trump's tweet about Boeing is an example of his business acumen and a reason why he was elected President.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Mike Pence comments on Trump's Boeing tweet

The Lead

Vice President-elect Mike Pence tells CNN's Jake Tapper that President-elect Donald Trump's tweet about Boeing is an example of his business acumen and a reason why he was elected President.
Source: CNN