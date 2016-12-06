Breaking News

Sandy Hook, Kentucky, the county chair of Elliott County.
    Donald Trump broke a 144-year streak in this town

Elliott County, Kentucky is white, rural and surrounded by conservative counties. But this place had never — ever — voted for a Republican for president. Until Donald Trump.
