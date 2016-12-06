Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

South Carolina Governor and moderator of the Heritage Action Presidential Candidate Forum Nikki Haley speaks to the crowd September 18, in Greenville, South Carolina. Eleven republican candidates each had twenty five minutes to talk to voters Friday at the Bons Secours Wellness arena in the upstate of South Carolina.
South Carolina Governor and moderator of the Heritage Action Presidential Candidate Forum Nikki Haley speaks to the crowd September 18, in Greenville, South Carolina. Eleven republican candidates each had twenty five minutes to talk to voters Friday at the Bons Secours Wellness arena in the upstate of South Carolina.

    JUST WATCHED

    Nikki Haley in 60 seconds

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Nikki Haley in 60 seconds

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be US ambassador to the United Nations.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Nikki Haley in 60 seconds

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be US ambassador to the United Nations.
Source: CNN