Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump supporter: This was a movement

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump supporter: This was a movement

CNN's Alisyn Camerota sits down with the Donald Trump voters who explain their constant support, stating "this was not an election, this was a movement."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump supporter: This was a movement

New Day

CNN's Alisyn Camerota sits down with the Donald Trump voters who explain their constant support, stating "this was not an election, this was a movement."
Source: CNN