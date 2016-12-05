Breaking News

    NC Gov. Pat McCrory concedes race

North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican, has conceded the state's governor's race to Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
Source: Office of Governor Pat McCrory

