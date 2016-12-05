Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Congressman to Cuomo: I love you but ...

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Congressman to Cuomo: I love you but ...

Rep. Darrell Issa (R) challenges CNN's Chris Cuomo about voter fraud, claiming that millions voted illegally during the presidential election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Congressman to Cuomo: I love you but ...

New Day

Rep. Darrell Issa (R) challenges CNN's Chris Cuomo about voter fraud, claiming that millions voted illegally during the presidential election.
Source: CNN