Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump and Ben Carson at a home in Detroit
Donald Trump and Ben Carson at a home in Detroit

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump taps Ben Carson for HUD secretary

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump taps Ben Carson for HUD secretary

Bakari Sellers reacts to the news that Dr. Ben Carson will be formally nominated as the next secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump taps Ben Carson for HUD secretary

Newsroom

Bakari Sellers reacts to the news that Dr. Ben Carson will be formally nominated as the next secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Source: CNN