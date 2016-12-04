Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump administration so far whitfield pkg_00001506
trump administration so far whitfield pkg_00001506

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump's cabinet takes shape

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump's cabinet takes shape

CNN Fredricka Whitfield reports on who has been picked to be in Donald Trump administration so far.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump's cabinet takes shape

CNN Fredricka Whitfield reports on who has been picked to be in Donald Trump administration so far.
Source: CNN