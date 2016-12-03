Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Stephen A. Smith Donald Trump black vote smerc_00010114
Stephen A. Smith Donald Trump black vote smerc_00010114

    JUST WATCHED

    ESPN host slams Kaepernick for not voting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

ESPN host slams Kaepernick for not voting

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith discusses NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision not to vote.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

ESPN host slams Kaepernick for not voting

Smerconish

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith discusses NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision not to vote.
Source: CNN