Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

robby mook kellyanne conway tapper fake news origwx allee_00004616
robby mook kellyanne conway tapper fake news origwx allee_00004616

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump and Clinton aides discuss fake news

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump and Clinton aides discuss fake news

CNN's Jake Tapper discusses the problem of fake news with Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook.
Source: CNN

Kellyanne Conway (12 Videos)

See More

Trump and Clinton aides discuss fake news

CNN's Jake Tapper discusses the problem of fake news with Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook.
Source: CNN