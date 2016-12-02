Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Michigan AG files suit to stop recount

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Michigan AG files suit to stop recount

Michigan's Attorney General Bill Schuette announced he would file suit to stop a recount requested by Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Michigan AG files suit to stop recount

Newsroom

Michigan's Attorney General Bill Schuette announced he would file suit to stop a recount requested by Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein.
Source: CNN