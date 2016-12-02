Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Congressman: I'm not going to this inauguration
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Congressman: I'm not going to this inauguration
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D) says he will not attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration but will march with protesters in Washington.
Source: CNN
Trump inauguration (8 Videos)
Congressman: I'm not going to this inauguration
Inauguration day is always pretty much the same
Choir member quits, won't sing for Trump
Which stars will perform at Trump inauguration?
Rockette: Inauguration could be traumatic
State of the Cartoonion: Trumped up inauguration
Rockettes to perform at Trump's inauguration
Will Kanye perform at Trump's inauguration?
See More
Congressman: I'm not going to this inauguration
New Day
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D) says he will not attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration but will march with protesters in Washington.
Source: CNN