Congressman: I'm not going to this inauguration
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D) says he will not attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration but will march with protesters in Washington.
Congressman: I'm not going to this inauguration
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D) says he will not attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration but will march with protesters in Washington.
