Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump touts Carrier deal at Indianapolis plant

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump touts Carrier deal at Indianapolis plant

President-elect Donald Trump addresses Carrier employees following his deal with the company that will keep more than 1,000 jobs at the Indianapolis plant instead of moving them to Mexico.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump touts Carrier deal at Indianapolis plant

Newsroom

President-elect Donald Trump addresses Carrier employees following his deal with the company that will keep more than 1,000 jobs at the Indianapolis plant instead of moving them to Mexico.
Source: CNN