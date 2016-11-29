Push back on Trump's voter fraud allegations

US president elect Donald Trump claims, without evidence, that voter fraud took place in states won by Hillary Clinton, but state election officials are pushing back, saying Trump is wrong and undermining confidence in the system. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
