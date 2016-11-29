Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: Burning the flag should be illegal
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: Burning the flag should be illegal
Transition spokesman Jason Miller defends President-elect Donald Trump's comments about punishment for flag burning.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump: Burning the flag should be illegal
Mercedes unveils its most expensive car
Why Coach doesn't want to be a discount brand
This is how Black Friday began
Solving cold cases by 3D printing skulls
Why President Trump might be bad for gun sales
Say 'Hello' to Barbie's high-tech Dreamhouse
Happy Birthday, Wii: A look at how it aged
Buffett after Trump win: '100%' optimistic about America
Alfa Romeo's first SUV, the Stelvio
Trump signs removed from some NYC buildings
Megyn Kelly: Trump supporters watch my show
NAFTA explained
No, Trump is not setting up a 'blind trust'
Hands on with the MacBook Pro
Lamborghini unveils soft-top Huracan Spyder
See More
Trump: Burning the flag should be illegal
New Day
Transition spokesman Jason Miller defends President-elect Donald Trump's comments about punishment for flag burning.
Source: CNN