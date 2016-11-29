Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, February 9, 2016. The global threat posed by the Islamic State group is still rising but US-based homegrown extremists pose the biggest danger to the homeland, Washington's top spy said February 9. In a report prepared for US lawmakers before he was due to address a Senate panel, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said US-based extremists pose "the most significant Sunni terrorist threat." / AFP / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, February 9, 2016. The global threat posed by the Islamic State group is still rising but US-based homegrown extremists pose the biggest danger to the homeland, Washington's top spy said February 9. In a report prepared for US lawmakers before he was due to address a Senate panel, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said US-based extremists pose "the most significant Sunni terrorist threat." / AFP / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    McCain: No comment on Trump flag burning tweet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

McCain: No comment on Trump flag burning tweet

Arizona Sen. John McCain would not comment on President-elect Donald Trump's tweet about punishing those who burn the American flag. CNN's Manu Raju is on Capitol Hill.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

McCain: No comment on Trump flag burning tweet

Newsroom

Arizona Sen. John McCain would not comment on President-elect Donald Trump's tweet about punishing those who burn the American flag. CNN's Manu Raju is on Capitol Hill.
Source: CNN